Dune: Awakening on Xbox Series S is Going to be a 'Challenge'

Funcom chief product officer Scott Junior speaking with VG247 has stated it is going to be a "challenge" to optimize Dune: Awakening for the Xbox Series S.

"So, it's one of the reasons we're coming out on PC first. There's a lot of optimizations we need to do before we release on the Xbox," said Junior. "But yeah, Xbox Series S is a challenge."

He added, "Unreal does a lot of the work for us in some ways. What we're more doing is optimization of assets, and using various technologies, be it FSR or something else, to replicate frames. We want the game to look stunning on high-end, whether you have a 3070 or a 4090, but we also want it to look good... I don't think we've released our min-spec yet, but y'know powerful cards from a few years ago should be able to run the game. It should look good - it won't be able to leverage the ultra-spec options, but it'll still look nice."

He was asked if the game would still demand a lot from lower-spec machines despite all the optimization and he replied, "Yeah, yeah it does. But it will still perform well on hardware that's years and years old. We'll be able to do it!"

Dune: Awakening will launch for PC via Steam in early 2025, and at a later date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

