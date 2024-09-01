Yoshida: We are 'Making Progress' With Final Fantasy XIV on 'Nintendo Consoles' - News

Final Fantasy XIV Director Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Game Reactor teased the MMORPG is in the works for Nintendo consoles.

"I'm sure that all of the media and our players probably suspecting they really want to have our game release on Nintendo's consoles, but the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible," said Yoshida.

"So, looking towards achieving that goal. We are working towards, making progress and we are having discussions. So I hope that everyone can look forward to news in the time to come."

Final Fantasy XIV is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC.

