Hideaki Itsuno Has Left Capcom After 30 Years

Hideaki Itsuno, the Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma series director, announced he is leaving Capcom after 30 years.

He left at the end of August and in September will be "developing a new game in a new environment."

"I have an announcement for all my followers," said Itsuno.

"At the end of August 2024, I will be leaving Capcom after 30 years and five months. Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope you will continue to support Capcom’s games and characters.

"From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far.

"Please stay tuned for my next creation!"

