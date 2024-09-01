Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 Announced for Switch and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bushiroad Games and developer FuRyu have announced Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch on January 30, 2025 for $69.99 / 7,678 yen.

To all card game fans Behold the pinnacle of this century’s Cardfight!! Vanguard digital card game!

Triumph over your rivals in fierce battles and etch your victory as the ultimate Vanguard cardfighter!

System

Experience the Ultimate Evolution in Vanguard Cardfights!

The highly acclaimed Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days returns with a massive upgrade! Enjoy cardfights with the same rules as the actual card game! Dive into exciting battles in the new Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days!

Experience Thrilling Cardfights Anytime, Anywhere, With Anyone!

Enjoy the game on your own in story mode, or dive into the online battle mode to engage in cardfights with friends from afar and the strongest cardfighters you’ve yet to meet!

Over 3,000 Playable Cards!

Cards from the first Standard format booster pack “Genesis of the Five Greats” to DZ-LBT01 “Lyrical Monasterio Sparkling Stars!” will be available to play! With the addition of around 500 cards from the latest “Divinez” series, there are over 3,000 playable cards! (Downloading with a network connection is required. Additional card updates via downloadable content are also being planned.)

Story

The paths of Yuki Ichidoji and Otowa Dosaki intertwine!

Featuring character designs by Akira Ito, a fully original story supervised by Bushiroad starring Otowa Dosaki and the protagonist of the previous game Yuki Ichidoji unfolds!

From Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez, owners of the Fated One cards also make an appearance! Akina and others appear with newly drawn illustrations! Not only will they play an active role in the story, but they can also be selected as player characters!

