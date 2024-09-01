Super Dark Deception Releases August 30 for All Major Consoles - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Glowstick Entertainment announced the retro-inspired horror game, Super Dark Deception, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 30.

The game first released for PC via Steam on July 12.

Read details on the game below:

Super Dark Deception is a fun retro take on the hit horror game, Dark Deception!

This is the first chapter of the game and contains the first four levels. All future Super Dark Deception downloadable content chapters are included in the base price.

Beautiful Hand-Drawn 2D Pixel Art

Gives a classic 16-bit Super Nintendo Entertainment System RPG look and feel.

Power System

Earn XP and unlock powers as you progress that will allow you to even the odds and survive longer against horrendous creatures.

Fast-Paced Arcade Horror

Run for your life and run fast. Enemies can be stunned and avoided, but not killed.

Hazardous Environments

Enemies are not the only danger. The mazes themselves are full of traps, hazards, and other dangers to watch out for.

Unique Enemies

Every nightmare presents a unique creature that has its own distinct AI. Players will have to change up their tactics in order to survive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles