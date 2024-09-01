First-Person Soccer Game despelote Delayed to 2025 - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Panic and developers Julian Cordero and Sebastian Valbuena have announced the first-person soccer game, despelote, has been delayed to 2025. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

despelote is a soccer game about people. Get immersed in the streets and parks of Quito through the eyes and ears of eight year old Julián. Dribble, pass and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone’s way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup.

Key Features:

A bittersweet and sometimes dreamy semi-autobiographical tale of youth.

Explore a dense town space at your leisure, full of activities, interactions, and mischief to get up to.

A physics-based soccer ball that feels good to kick around in a first-person perspective.

A vibrant world full of characters that have funny, and genuine conversations.

Photos and audio recorded on location in Ecuador are used to create a strong sense of place.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles