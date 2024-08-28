Blue Protocol to End Service in Japan in January 2025, Western Release Cancelled - News

posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the free-to-play MMORPG, Blue Protocol, service will end in Japan on January 18, 2025 and the western release has been cancelled.

Blue Protocol first released for PC in June 2023 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2023.

"We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Amazon Games throughout the development of Blue Protocol, and both of our teams are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world," said Bandai Namco Online.

