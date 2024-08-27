Sea of Stars Throes of the Watchmaker DLC Releases for Free in Spring 2025 - News

Sabotage Studio has announced Sea of Stars will be getting free DLC called Throes of the Watchmaker in Spring 2025.

View the Throes of the Watchmaker DLC announcement trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

This Sea of Stars downloadable content finds the Solstice Warriors Valere and Zale venturing into the miniature clockwork world of Horloge. In this magical land where denizens are threatened by a cursed carnival, our heroes will need to adapt to unfamiliar rules if their Sun and Moon powers are to manifest.

“Throes of the Watchmaker” is coming for free to all platforms in spring 2025!

New Playable Classes for Valere and Zale

The world of Horloge plays by different rules, and for their magic to manifest, the Solstice Warriors will need to adapt. Zale will tap into his agility to become a Juggler, while Valere will harness her balance to dazzle as an Acrobat. Playing to the circus-themed curse, they will unlock a completely new set of attacks, damage types, skills and combos.

New Playable Character: Arty

Artificer joins the party! The friendly engineer robot will finally unlock the laser-shooting capabilities of his construct, and join Valere and Zale in the fight to save Horloge.

New Areas, Music, Enemies, Bosses, and Puzzles

Journey into a magical miniature clockwork world where a plethora of oddities and wonders await. The world of Horloge, where a cursed carnival threatens the innocent denizens, is filled with unique environments, NPCs, enemies and dungeons. And of course, Sabotage’s composer Eric W. Brown returns to bring a completely fresh set of tracks!

Local Cooperative With Up to Three Players

The upcoming local cooperative mode will also be available for Throes of the Watchmaker. It will allow up to three players to engage in traversal and combat with a new “Co-Op timed hits” mechanic! Disclaimer: this update is also coming to Sea of Stars’ main adventure Q4 2024.

Sea of Stars is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

