Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Releases November 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 222 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 7.

The standard edition will be priced at $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99 and includes the Namco Game Music Pack. The Setlist Edition is priced at $79.99 / £65.99 / €79.99 and includes the Namco Game Music Pack, Anime Songs Collection, Pops Collection, and the Vocaloid Songs Collection.

◤#TaikonoTatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and STEAM® on November 7!✨◢



For the first time in home-release, the game supports 120 FPS! Look forward to new platform-exclusive collab songs and mini characters~🎵 pic.twitter.com/fV8YE3vhXX — Taiko no Tatsujin (@taiko_en) August 26, 2024

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Omiko City, where everyone’s favorite Taiko elements come together in one place! Together with Don-chan, meet your new friend, Kumo-kyun and aim to become a Taiko Master!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is a drum-based rhythm game featuring songs from genres such as Anime and VOCALOID, and also a variety of game modes! Have fun playing solo or online!

Taiko Mode

Drum along to the rhythm of your favorite songs and aim to play them from start to finish! Select from four difficulty modes.

76 songs across multiple genres such as Anime, VOCALOID, Game Music, and Pop are available in the game! Songs include “Gurenge,” “My Neighbor Totoro – Ending Theme Song,” “Charles,” “MEGALOVANIA,” “Into The Night,” “Feel Special,” and many more! Have fun playing casually with another player or compete for the highest score! You can also use Improvement Support to help you improve your drumming skills!

Three Types of Party Games for Two to Four Players are Available

Great Drum Toy War – Play along to songs and deploy toys to push back your opponent’s toys and aim for victory!

– Play along to songs and deploy toys to push back your opponent’s toys and aim for victory! Don-chan Band – Work as a group of four to perform successful concerts!

– Work as a group of four to perform successful concerts! Run! Ninja Dojo – Become a ninja and race with up to four other players! Overcome multiple obstacles as you compete for 1st place!

Online Matches

Online Ranked Match – Challenge players from all over the world and aim for the top ranks!

– Challenge players from all over the world and aim for the top ranks! Room Match – Play casually with friends and players from around the world in Taiko Mode and Great Drum Toy War!

Have fun playing Taiko solo, or together with friends!

Taiko Music Pass

Join the Taiko Music Pass to access over 700 additional songs! New songs are added every month!

Some songs are also sold individually.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles