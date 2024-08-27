Foamstars Goes Free-to-Play on on October 4 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Toylogic announced Foamstars will go free-to-play on October 4. The game is currently priced at $29.99 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Read details on the game below:

Thank you for your support of Foamstars.

Foamstars, currently available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, will change from its current regional pricing to a free-to-play title starting from October 4, 2024 at 1:00 a.m.

In addition, while previously a subscription to PlayStation Plus was required to play Foamstars, after the price change, consumers who are not subscribed to PlayStation Plus may download and play Foamstars for free.

For those who have downloaded Foamstars before this change in price, we are planning to distribute a free “Legacy Gift” that includes these exclusive in-game items:

12 exclusive color-variant Bubble Beastie skins

One exclusive Slide Board design

One title: “Legacy”

We will provide details regarding the “Legacy Gift,” such as how to obtain it, on our official website and official X account.

Please find further details of this update below:

Price change planned to take effect on:

October 4, 2024 at 1:00 am (UTC)

Pricing Model

Current: Regional pricing

After update: Free to play

Gameplay access after the change

Before the change: Only those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus can play

After the change: Those who are not subscribed to PlayStation Plus can play as well

Disclaimers

After October 4, 2024 at 1:00 am (UTC), this game will be available for free.

Price changes may not immediately take effect after update.

Please confirm that the price has been updated before downloading the game.

Your continued support of Foamstars would be greatly appreciated.

The Foamstars Operations / Live Service team

