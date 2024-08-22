NIS America Reveals PAX West 2024 Lineup - News

NIS America has announced its lineup of games for PAX West 2024, which runs from August 30 to September 2 in Seattle, Washington at the Seattle Convention Center.

The company will also host the "NIS America’s Wide World of JRPGs: The Power of Storie" panel on August 30 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK.

Here is the lineup of games:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

REYNATIS (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

