Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, and Game Pass

posted 3 hours ago

Thunderful Games has announced roguelite action game, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.

"Over the years, we’ve seen how Lost in Random has resonated with players worldwide, from its captivating story to its creative combat within a world of wonder and excitement," said game director Martin Storm.

"We’ve been thinking about how to build upon this world and we decided to create an action-packed, random-infused rogue-lite, upping the stakes and the speed to create a whole new gameplay experience. We can’t wait for players to see what we have in store in Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, and to take their chances yet again."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As a roguelite action game, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die introduces the next chapter in the eerie and twisted Lost in Random universe, with players adventuring as The Queen of Random through new riveting and beautifully crafted realms, immersive isometric combat and colorful creatures around every corner.

In Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune have been captured inside the Eternal Die where a wicked Storyteller is plotting their final chapter. Players will fight their way through a randomly generated gauntlet where they’ll take on monstrous pawns and giant board games, to claim treasure which improves your chances. They must use their wits and trusty die companion to escape this living labyrinth, where evil reigns and Random Rules.

Random-Infused Runs

Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes.

Mastering the Game of Chance

Hone your skills in a mysterious prison, governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it’s rolling with Fortune or evading danger, or facing it head on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate.

Board Game-Inspired Dungeons

Explore treacherous dungeons designed by the Mare, The Knight, and encounter themed rooms based on classic tabletop games, tackle challenge rooms, all while uncovering secrets as you explore the Eternal Die.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

