PS5 Tops 60M LT, XS Sales Up YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 2024

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 963,256 units sold for July 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 60.16 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 652,682 units to bring its lifetime sales to 142.06 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 435,170 units to bring their lifetime sales to 29.64 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,418 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.18 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 176,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 124,000 units. PS4 sold 1,139,006 units for the month of July 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 311,005 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 285,626 (-22.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 64,206 units (17.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 314,039 units (-32.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,158 units (-87.1%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 29,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 97,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 102,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 7.45 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 5.32 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.42 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for July 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 963,256 ( 60,163,605 ) Switch - 652,682 ( 142,058,669 ) Xbox Series X|S - 435,170 ( 29,636,792 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,418 ( 117,183,231 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for July 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 427,990 Xbox Series X|S - 300,634 Switch - 176,263 PlayStation 4 - 987

Europe hardware estimates for July 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 250,139 Switch - 144,855 Xbox Series X|S - 83,963 PlayStation 4 - 1,388 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for July 2024:

Switch - 317,843 PlayStation 5 - 254,800 Xbox Series X|S - 28,340 PlayStation 4 - 958

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for July 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 30,327 Xbox Series X|S - 22,233 Switch - 13,721 PlayStation 4 - 85

Weekly Sales:

Global July 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 205,134 Switch - 154,590

Xbox Series X|S - 79,323 PlayStation 4 - 1,030

Global July 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 272,045 Switch - 171,198

Xbox Series X|S - 121,928 PlayStation 4 - 937

Global July 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 244,378 Switch - 162,719

Xbox Series X|S - 118,420 PlayStation 4 - 758

Global August 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 241,699 Switch - 164,175

Xbox Series X|S - 115,499 PlayStation 4 - 693

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

