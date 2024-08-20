Train Sim World 5 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Dovetail Games has announced Train Sim World 5 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on September 17.

Take on new challenges and new roles as you master the tracks and trains of iconic cities across three new routes. Immerse yourself in the ultimate rail hobby and embark on your next journey. From sleek, tilting marvels to the grunt of mighty, modern diesels—The Rails are Yours in Train Sim World 5!

London

Be swept off your feet with the commuter mayhem of the West Coast Main Line. From the detailed cab of the Northwestern Class 350, operate semi-fast and commuter services between Euston and Milton Keynes.

Deluxe Edition – Lean into even more action on the WCML with the sleek and famous Avanti West Coast Class 390 Pendolino, tilting around bends in speedy fashion!

Frankfurt

Variety abounds on the twisting Kinzigtalbahn. Bank around the scenic Kinzig Valley aboard the tilting DB BR 411 ICE-T, shuttle along the line in the regional BR 114 + Dostos, and haul freight with the mighty DB Vectron. It’s all systems go between Frankfurt and Fulda.

Deluxe Edition – Experience additional passenger flavor on the Kinzigtalbahn with FlixTrain traction! Vectron and Talbot coaches wear bright green for iconic cross-country rail travel.

Los Angeles

The Sun-soaked tracks of the San Bernardino Line play host to Metrolink movements. With both the powerful F125 and sleek MP36, hustle between highways and dash from town to town on the daily suburban commute. Connect the sprawling Greater LA metropolis and run to the foothills of the Cajon peaks.

Deluxe Edition – Hop to the hills of BNSF territory with CAJON PASS. Master mountain pass railroading over the peak to Barstow and operate local freight on the San Bernardino Line.

Conductor Mode

A new way to play! Conductor Mode puts you into the role of a guard/conductor on any service – check tickets, operate the doors and ensure passenger safety. Take a break between driving and master a different discipline.

The Rails Are Yours

With customization tools such as Creators Club, Photo Mode, and more, embark on your own journey, in your own way.

Live Map – Get a real-time, birds-eye view of any route. Become familiar with station locations and find out when the next train is heading your way with detailed information.

– Get a real-time, birds-eye view of any route. Become familiar with station locations and find out when the next train is heading your way with detailed information. Route Hopping – fast-travel across routes to catch the action at any station or hop between geography-shared routes on-foot to access your collection (other route add-ons required).

Your Collection, Your Way

Enter the hobby, expand or kick-start your collection with different editions;

“Free Starter Pack” introduces you to Train Sim World 5 with the Training Center, Standard Edition comes with the three new routes, Deluxe Edition also comes with additional new trains, and Special Edition comes with an additional set of Train Sim World 5 Compatible routes.

“Train Sim World Compatible” content released for a previous Train Sim World—features may remain unchanged from the original release and may not make use of all newer core features.

With any upgrades from a previous Train Sim World—your content comes with you!

Please Note: The Train Sim World 5 user interface is localized into English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Russian, and Simplified Chinese. Localization on Add-On content varies depending on the individual content.

