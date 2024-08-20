Black Myth: Wukong is Now the 2nd Highest All-Time Peak for Concurrent Players on Steam - Sales

Developer Game Science released the action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, and in its first hour surpassed one million concurrent players on Steam.

The popularity of the game kept growing throughout today and has reached a new peak of 2,223,179 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

This new peak is enough to be the second highest on the all-time peak list. PUBG: Battlegrounds is the only in the history of Steam to have a higher peak concurrent player count with 3,257,248 players.

Behind Black Myth: Wukong is Palworld in third place with a peak of 2,101,867 players, Counter-Strike 2 in fourth place with 1,818,773 players, and Lost Ark in fifth place with 1,325,305 players.

Black Myth: Wukong is now available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The Xbox Series X|S will launch at a later date.

