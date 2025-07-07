Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Debuts in 1st on the French Charts, Mario Kart World Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 315 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 26, 2025, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in second place, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) is in third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place, and Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World

PlayStation 5

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 F1 25

Xbox Series X|S

Starfield Assassin's Creed Shadows Star Wars Outlaws

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Cross-Gen Bundle Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy - Deluxe Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Farming Simulator 25 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock

