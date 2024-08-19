Black Myth: Wukong Tops 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam in 1 Hour - Sales

Developer Game Science released the action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, tonight at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT and the game in about an hour has already surpassed one million concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.

As of the time of writing, the game is at 1,140,485 concurrent players and growing.

Black Myth: Wukong is just the seventh game to ever surpassed one million concurrent players on Steam and is already sixth place on the all-time peak list with a good chance to go even higher.

Black Myth: Wukong is now available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The Xbox Series X|S will launch at a later date.

Now, reembark on the Journey to the West!#BlackMythWukong is now available on PS5, Steam, Epic Games Store, and WeGame. Confront your destiny on the journey westwards! pic.twitter.com/CMsnde97Ho — Black Myth: Wukong (@BlackMythGame) August 20, 2024

