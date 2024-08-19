Nintendo Museum Gets First Look, to Open on October 2

/ 450 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan will open on October 2.

View the Nintendo Museum Direct below:

Read details on the museum below:

At the Nintendo Museum, visitors can discover and experience the history of the entertainment that Nintendo has been offering and its commitment to crafting experiences that value creativity through exhibits of the many products we have released.

Discover View side-by-side displays of products released by Nintendo. Discover Nintendo's commitment to creation and innovation while connecting it to your own memories and experiences.

Interactive Exhibits Enjoy play experiences born of Nintendo's creativity and enhanced with modern technology.

Craft & Play Experience Nintendo's origins by making your own Hanafuda playing cards and playing with them while getting to know the rules of the game. Note: This experience requires a reservation on the day of your visit and a separate fee.

Café In addition to special drinks, the café offers hamburgers, which you can custom order by combining your preferred ingredients. Note: The café is located inside Nintendo Museum and is open only to ticket holders.