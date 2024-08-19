Nintendo Museum Gets First Look, to Open on October 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 450 Views
Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan will open on October 2.
View the Nintendo Museum Direct below:
Read details on the museum below:
At the Nintendo Museum, visitors can discover and experience the history of the entertainment that Nintendo has been offering and its commitment to crafting experiences that value creativity through exhibits of the many products we have released.
Discover
View side-by-side displays of products released by Nintendo. Discover Nintendo's commitment to creation and innovation while connecting it to your own memories and experiences.
Interactive Exhibits
Enjoy play experiences born of Nintendo's creativity and enhanced with modern technology.
Craft & Play
Experience Nintendo's origins by making your own Hanafuda playing cards and playing with them while getting to know the rules of the game.
Note: This experience requires a reservation on the day of your visit and a separate fee.
Café
In addition to special drinks, the café offers hamburgers, which you can custom order by combining your preferred ingredients.
Note: The café is located inside Nintendo Museum and is open only to ticket holders.
Shop
In addition to official merchandise themed after Nintendo's game worlds and characters, the shop also carries items available only at the Nintendo Museum.
Note: The shop is located inside Nintendo Museum and is open only to ticket holders.
For more information about the facility, please visit the Nintendo Museum website.
Tickets
Tickets are sold via a randomly selected drawing and grant entry for a specific date and time. Please apply in advance for the ticket drawing for the dates of your choice and pay for the tickets once you have been selected.
For more information on ticket sales, please visit the Nintendo Museum ticketing website.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.