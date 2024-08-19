Final Fantasy XVI Releases for PC on September 17 - News

/ 773 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XVI will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 17 for $49.99.

The "Complete Edition" that includes the base game, as well as the Echoes of the Fallen DLC and The Rising Tide DLC will also be available for $69.99.

A demo that features the opening section of the game is now available and any progress made will be carried over to the full release.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023.

View the PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An epic dark fantasy where fates are decided by mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a tragic warrior who swears revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that leaves naught but calamity in its wake.

The First Fully-fledged Action RPGin the Mainline Final Fantasy Series

An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Titanic Clashes – When rival Dominants come head to head, epic battles between their Eikons ensue!

– When rival Dominants come head to head, epic battles between their Eikons ensue! Eikonic Action – Clive utilizes the powers of multiple Eikons in breakneck battle!

From Strength to Strength

A plethora of powerful swordplay techniques and Eikonic abilities lie within Clive’s remit—and it is up to you to decide which ones you wish to learn or upgrade. If you’re having trouble choosing, upgrades can be unlocked automatically.

Story-focused mode is recommended for those players who are less comfortable with action games and wish to focus more on the game’s story elements. In this mode, Clive will automatically evade some attacks, and epic Eikonic combos can be triggered with simple button presses. Action-focused mode, where Clive’s every action is controlled by the player, is available for those who are confident in their skill—or want to test it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles