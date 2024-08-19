Final Fantasy VII Remake Director: Part 3 to be 'One of the Most Loved, Most Popular Games' in History - News

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi during an event at the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exhibition held in Saudi Arabia said the team is currently working hard on the third and final installment of the Final Fantasy VII remake series.

"The development team is hard at work as we speak, and we’re going to make the game something that even beats any expectations that you have towards the game," said Hamaguchi (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"I’m absolutely confident that the third game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be one of the most loved, most popular games in the whole history of video games, once again."

Hamaguchi added, "We’ve done all of the ground work now, all of the story which has been built up through Remake and Rebirth. And now we’re in a great position so all the fans are wondering and expecting how the story’s going to end, where it’s going to go from here."

Producer Yoshinori Kitase added, "We really have listened very carefully and taken on board all of the feedback on the first two games on the series, and all of those learnings are going to be reflected in the third game, so it’ll be exactly what the fans are looking for.

"We hope you can look forward to that new synergy we’re coming up with right now, that merging of nostalgia and new innovation which will create something incredibly special.

"We really are looking forward to a date in the future when we can reveal more about what the third game will be, but I really can promise right now that it will be a game that perfectly reflects all of that passion that the fans have for Final Fantasy 7, so look forward to great things."

