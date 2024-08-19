Rhythm Action Game Melobot: A Last Song Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 27 minutes ago

Publisher Microids and developer Anomalie Studio have announced rhythm action-adventure game, Melobot: A Last Song, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 12 for $24.99 / €24.99.

In this genre-busting rhythm / action adventure, you are Melobot, a musical robot on a mission to heal a post-apocalyptic world. Master a diverse mix of instruments, discover alien flora and fauna, and reawaken a silent planet’s soul, all while fending off mysterious mechanical beings. But you’re only a little fella, and you certainly weren’t programmed for fisticuffs…

Instead, listen to the Meloplants, the vegetation of this world, and learn their quirky music; play back what you hear using intuitive controls created for both controllers and keyboards, and save them from the mysterious disease poisoning their planet. Take flight on the Melobase and explore visually stunning sci-fi environments, each with their own unique style and challenges—and prepare for combat as powerful Guardians test your skills in musical duels!

Designed for both rhythm game veterans and newcomers alike, Melobot: A Last Song is a toe-tapping musical adventure that blends the best of the rhythm genre with emotional storytelling and artistry inspired by Pixar and Studio Ghibli. So listen up—whether you’re a musical maestro or a Mozart in the making, it’s time to feel the beat and save the universe!

Embark on an Adventure

Dive into vibrant landscapes filled with lush wildlife, unlock every corner of each region, and seek out the last remnants of humanity to uncover your story.

Unleash Your Inner Virtuoso

Master the art of music and combat in a race against time to recreate the melodies of the Meloplants and save their planet from the fearsome Guardians.

Be the Maestro of the Story

Immerse yourself in a rich narrative where the fate of humanity and an entire planetary ecosystem rests on your heroic deeds.

Marvel at Breathtaking Dreamscapes

Discover unique biomes in a sci-fi universe, inspired by the vibrant and enchanting visual styles of Pixar and Ghibli.

Engage in Pulse-Pounding Battles

Upgrade Melobot’s abilities and take on Guardians in intense duels that will push your skills to the limit!

A Game for Everyone

Embark on an adventure tailored to different skill levels, whether you’re a seasoned rhythm game veteran or a budding musical robot eager for contemplation and soothing melodies.

