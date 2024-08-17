Deep Beyond Releases September 13 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher Purple Tree and developer AVIX announced the deep sea adventure game, Deep Beyond, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 13.

The game first released for PC via Steam on May 15.

In the short story Deep Beyond, dive into a world of mystery and adventure alongside Lilly as she embarks on her quest. Explore ancient wrecks, solve intricate puzzles, and uncover the secrets of her past as you journey through the depths of the ocean.

Immerse yourself in a captivating narrative brought to life by fully voiced characters. Delve into challenging puzzles that will test your wit and determination as you unravel the mysteries hidden beneath the waves. With Chester, your loyal companion, by your side, every step of your journey will be filled with excitement and discovery.

Features:

Dive deep into an underwater adventure filled with exploration and mystery.

Immerse yourself in a captivating story brought to life by fully voiced characters.

Solve challenging puzzles to uncover the secrets hidden beneath the waves.

Take Chester, your loyal companion, on every step of your journey.

Enjoy stunning visuals that bring the ocean depths to life with vibrant colors.

Big announcement!

We're thrilled to confirm that Deep Beyond is launching on September 13th for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox!



Don’t miss this intense, puzzle-filled adventure! #DeepBeyond #Gaminghttps://t.co/acermFGQVi pic.twitter.com/dHRJdQasfC — PurpleTreeStudio (@PurpleTreeStud2) August 16, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

