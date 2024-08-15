Trombone Champ: Unflattened! Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Holy Wow Studios and Flat2VR Studios have announced Trombone Champ: Unflattened! for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3. It will launch this Fall.

The non-VR version of the rhythm music game is Trombone Champ, which released for PC in September 2022 and for the Nintendo Switch in September 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to honk, blow, and toot your way to musical greatness! Trombone Champ: Unflattened! is coming this fall to Meta Quest, Steam VR, and PlayStation VR2, bringing the world’s first trombone-based rhythm game into the immersive realm of virtual reality. Reimagined from the beloved original, this VR adaptation offers a quirky and hilarious musical adventure like no other.

In Trombone Champ: Unflattened!, you’ll wobble your way through over 50 unique tracks, unlock a collection of wacky trombones, and customize your instrument to match your style. With a playful narrative involving baboons and absurd, laugh-out-loud moments, this game is more than just a rhythm game—it’s a trombone-powered rollercoaster of fun that will have you honking with joy.

Prepare to become the true Trombone Champ in virtual reality!

