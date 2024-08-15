Arizona Sunshine Remake Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - News

Vertigo Games has announced Arizona Sunshine Remake for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3. It will launch on October 17 for $29.99.

Those who own the original Arizona Sunshine will be able to upgrade to the remake for $9.99.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the remake below:

Arizona Sunshine Remake elevates the original, award-winning game, completely rebuilt with GORE-geous virtual reality graphics and next-gen virtual reality combat and weapons.

When you hear a flash of a human voice on the radio, your hopes surge—there are survivors out in the blistering heat of the post-apocalyptic Grand Canyon state! Armed with little more than your motion-controlled weapons and the scarce ammo and consumables you find along the way, you need to navigate the hordes of zombies coming for your brain in your desperate search for survivors.

Gore-geous Graphics

Immerse yourself in stunning new visuals, including high-resolution textures and realistic environmental details.

One Complete Edition Including All Downloadable Content

Arizona Sunshine Remake includes all original downloadable content and updates—the Dead Man and The Damned downloadable contents, and the Old Mine, Trailer Park, and Undead Valley updates.

Cooperative Multiplayer

Join forces with a friend in co-op campaign mode or multiplayer Horde mode for up to four players. But beware, more warm brains mean more hungry undead.

Next-Gen Combat and Weapons

Experience the thrill of combat as you physically wield weapons, from shotguns to machetes.

Relive the Original Story

Built in bite-sized virtual reality chunks that together form a full narrative, the campaign allows you to jump in for a short session or stay for the complete ride.

Brand-New Mutilation and Gore System

Discover all the ways to slay a Fred through our upgraded mutilation and gore system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

