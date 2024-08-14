Exoborne Launches in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Sharkmob announced the tactical open-world extraction shooter, Exoborne, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gear up, get in, and get out in Exoborne, a tactical open world extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic U.S. transformed by extreme forces of nature gone wild. Exoborne drops groups and teams of players into a hostile online world where they take on the role of Reborn, extraordinary survivors able to use powerful Exo-Rigs in a world plagued by warring factions, deadly elemental chaos, and other hostile Reborn. Utilizing their Exo-Rig abilities, Reborn can survive the fierce forces of nature and channel that raw power into combat and movement. Public events, ever-changing threats by the world itself, and risky missions let players write their own stories each time they enter the world.

Big risks yield big rewards and that has never been truer than when players enter the heart of a storm to find the best possible loot – but will they be able to bring it back home? Exploring the fading remains of society and scavenging for gear and tech is the only way to survive and prepare for the unforeseen challenges ahead. Meanwhile, the stakes will constantly be raised and the fear of losing it all is always present.

Features:

Forces of Nature challenge players to fight through elemental chaos in a world that constantly changes the conditions.

Exo-Rigs unlock powerful abilities and flowing movement through the broken world, harnessing the raw power of nature to the player’s advantage.

Verticality is key, with new exploration and combat experiences.

Scavenging, trading and customization allows players to truly survive their own way, unlocking new gear and equipment as they progress.

Public events and missions raise the stakes and opportunities, allowing players to choose their own challenge.

Extraction gameplay that demands players risk it all or wait for a better opportunity—the choice is theirs.

Thrilling evolving story builds the stage for future content updates and mysteries in the world to discover.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles