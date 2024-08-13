Valve's Unannounced Game Deadlock Tops 20,000 Concurrent Players - News

/ 524 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

It has been reported since May that Valve is developing a six-versus-six hero shooter and MOBA game called Deadlock and it has been in testing by users on Steam.

IGN is now reporting that Valve is using an invite system during the playtest period that has seen some Steam users receiving invites with the ability to suggest others on Steam to get the invite.

As of the time of writing, Deadlock has 20,101 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.

Since testers started sharing Deadlock screenshots all over the place, here's ones I can verify, featuring one of the heroes called Grey Talon. pic.twitter.com/KdZSRxObSz — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) May 17, 2024

It was reported by Valve insider Tyler McVicker that Deadlock has been in development since 2018 and was previously known as Neon Prime and Citadel. It is said to be a team-based, hero-based third-person shooter with MOBA and tower defense elements, as well as being described as a mix of Valorant, Overwatch, Dota 2, and Team Fortress 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles