Four Years is the 'Right Balance' to Develop a New Assassin's Creed Game

Assassin's Creed Shadows lead producer Karl Onnée in an interview with GamesIndustry stated four years is the right amount of time to develop a new entry in the franchise.

"It's great to work on a game that comes after something with the pedigree of Valhalla," said Onnée. "But obviously there are great expectations. We always want to go better, which is what we're trying to do with Shadows. We are pushing the limits of what we can do."

Onnée added, "It's always a balance between time and costs, but the more time you have, the more you can iterate. Yes, you can put more people on a project and do it in a shorter time, but that doesn't give you more time to iterate, because it takes time to get the feedback from your players, your team… and then see what works and what doesn't and how to improve it. Four years, I think, is the right balance to go from conception to production and get the feedback necessary to adapt."

When it comes to the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft does not want to cut corners and wants to ensure games are as authentic as possible.

"We are trying to create a game that is as authentic as possible," said Onnée. "It's something we take pride in. And that is also a very long process. When we build a Japanese house from feudal Japan, it is very different from, say, a French medieval house or an English one. So you have to learn as artists where things go inside a feudal Japanese house… maybe the food doesn't go there. You have to get everything you need to know and learn it. And that process is long."

Onnée added, "It is something we have always wanted to do, but we wanted to find the right time. And I'm sure the other teams would have liked to do it, too. We had the opportunity because we had done Assassin's Creed Odyssey [set in Greece], so we had the experience. But it also felt like the right moment, because we have the power in terms of the hardware, but also our new version of the engine, so we could really deliver our vision. It was important for us to have things like light and shadows, which is very performance hungry. And things like dynamic weathers."

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 15 for $69.99.

