Red Dead Redemption Might be Coming to PC, Suggests PS Store Update

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 558 Views

A PC version of the first Red Dead Redemption might be on the way as the PlayStation Store page was briefly updated with a mention of a PC version of the game.

"Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever," reads the PS Store page before being changed.

"Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound."

A dataminer discovered in May mention of a PC version of the game on Rockstar's launcher site.

Red Dead Redemption originally released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2010.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments
G2ThaUNiT (9 hours ago)

That's an unusual leak lol. It was leaked previously but actually seeing it written officially from the PS Store of all places is unusual.

The Fury G2ThaUNiT (8 hours ago)

Probably just a description provided to them as 'updated game information' blurb that someone didn't read and just copied and pasted.

TheLegendaryBigBoss (8 hours ago)

About time. Although it's a shame they won't remake it using RDR2 assets.

Wman1996 (4 hours ago)

As it should.

