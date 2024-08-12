Borderlands Movie Bombs at the Box Office With $8.8 Million Domestic Opening - News

Lionsgate Movie and Gearbox released the Borderlands movie in theaters over the weekend and the movie has bombed

The movie had an opening of just $8.8 million at the domestic (US and Canada) box office, which was enough for it to debut in fourth place. It was available in in 3,125 theaters and had a production budget of $115 million.

Movies tend to need to earn 2 to 2.5 times the production budget to break even, which means the Borderlands movie need to earn at least $230 million to not lose money.

The Borderlands movie is sitting at 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 50 percent audience score.

