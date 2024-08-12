Borderlands Movie Bombs at the Box Office With $8.8 Million Domestic Opening - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 669 Views
Lionsgate Movie and Gearbox released the Borderlands movie in theaters over the weekend and the movie has bombed
The movie had an opening of just $8.8 million at the domestic (US and Canada) box office, which was enough for it to debut in fourth place. It was available in in 3,125 theaters and had a production budget of $115 million.
Movies tend to need to earn 2 to 2.5 times the production budget to break even, which means the Borderlands movie need to earn at least $230 million to not lose money.
The Borderlands movie is sitting at 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 50 percent audience score.
Thanks, Variety.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Expected, that movie seemed bad right from the first script and casting call leaks in 2020. You can't just totally ignore the plotline of the games, cast comedians as serious characters, cast people who are like 30 years older than the character, etc., and expect fans to flock to see the movie.
Even if the movie was good... why would you ever compete with Deadpool 3?
Both are Comedy/Action movies so people are obviously going to choose Deadpool over Borderlands...
I never played the games but I saw trailers because unskippable ads. It looked cheap and terrible. It didn't even look like a modern film a but a low budget film from 2007 filmed on a green screen. Just awful.
Should have done the WB thing and just tax wrote it off, even though I hate the practice. One day we might see Coyote vs Acme.
I feel bad for Edgar Ramirez (blue jacket guy in the back). The guy's a talented, underrated actor but his picks for roles just haven't been good in the last few years.