Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 310 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 4, 2024. Grand Theft Auto Online re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed six spots to take second place, while Elden Ring was up three spots to third place. EA Sports College Football 25 remained in fourth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped two spots to seventh place, South Park: The Fractured But Whole re-entered the charts in eighth place, and NBA 2K24 dropped from third to ninth place. Hitman World of Assassination Part One rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring EA Sports College Football 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto Online Red Dead Redemption 2 South Park: The Fractured But Whole NBA 2K24 Hitman World of Assassination Part One

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles