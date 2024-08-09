Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake Enters Full Production, Control 2 is in a Playable State - News

Remedy Entertainment has provided updated on its current lineup of games that are in development.

The studio has revealed Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake has "progressed from production readiness to the full production stage." The team is currently working towards the game being playable from start to finish.

Remedy also announced Control 2 has "progressed to the production readiness stage" and the "development team is working towards scaling up the production of the project."

On Condor Remedy stated, "The development team has worked on multiple maps and different mission types, and we have organized a growing amount of internal and limited external playtesting for feature validation and feedback."

Alan Wake 2 has recouped the majority of its development and marketing costs.

In March of this year, Remedy stated it wants a "more regular cadence of sequels" for Alan Wake and Control.

Thanks, VideoGameChronicles.

