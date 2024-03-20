Remedy Wants a 'More Regular Cadence of Sequels' for Alan Wake and Control - News

Remedy Entertainment in its latest financial statement said it wants a "more regular cadence of sequels" for Alan Wake and Control.

"With Alan Wake and Control we now have two established franchises, and our ambition is to grow them into franchises that have high brand recognition, steadily growing user base, more regular cadence of sequels and an ability to generate revenues and profits at a high level," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala.

"The sales of Alan Wake 2 started well despite a competitive launch window and an overall exceptional number of great game launches throughout the year. Alan Wake 2, as a digital only release, had sold over 1 million units by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 making it the fastest selling Remedy game. I want to thank the development team for their incredible effort in getting Alan Wake 2 done."

Virtala added, "As Control proved, a great quality game can have excellent longtail sales and we expect this to be the case with Alan Wake 2 as well. Alan Wake 2 has already recouped a significant part of the investments made by Epic Games Publishing, and we expect the game to be a meaningful revenue and profitability driver for the year.

"In February 2024, we acquired full rights to the Control franchise from 505 Games. This is a significant positive step for us. While 505 Games was the right partner in 2017, the franchise and our ambitions have grown since. We see that the way to grow the Control franchise is with a different business model and a partner."

Virtala said that development on Control 2 continues to be "in the proof-of-concept stage" and the team in the fourth quarter of 2023 worked on "world building and combat."

Remedy Entertainment is currently developing Control 2, Max Payne 1&2 Remake, Condor, and Codename Kestrel. Condor, Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 Remake are expected "to advance to the next stages of development during the first half of 2024."

