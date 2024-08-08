By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
God of War Ragnarök PC Requirements Announced

God of War Ragnarök PC Requirements Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 45 minutes ago / 145 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have revealed the PC requirements for God of War Ragnarök.

The game will support all major graphics card manufacturer technologies on PC. This includes Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3, and frame generation for all technologies utilizing that feature. These will allow you to play the game at higher resolutions and framerates.

View the PC specifications below:

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED HIGH PERFORMANCE ULTRA
GRAPHIC SETTINGS** 1080p @ 30 FPS AVG
Low Settings		 1080P @ 60 FPS AVG
Medium Settings		 1440P @ 60 FPS AVG
High Settings		 4K @ 60 FPS AVG 
High Settings		 4K @ 60 FPS AVG
Ultra Settings
GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060
AMD RX 5500 XT		 NVIDIA RTX 2060Super
AMD RX 5700		 NVIDIA RTX 3070 
AMD RX 6800		 NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti 
AMD RX 6900 XT		 NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti 
AMD RX 7900 XT
CPU Intel i5-4670k 
AMD Ryzen 3 1200		 Intel i5-8600 
AMD Ryzen 5 3600		 Intel i7-7700K 
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X		 Intel i7-7700K 
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X		 Intel i5-11600K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
STORAGE 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

1 Comments
thomas995 (5 minutes ago)

190 GB??
Hopefully that's just needed to install and update, and not the final size.

  • 0