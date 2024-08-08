God of War Ragnarök PC Requirements Announced - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have revealed the PC requirements for God of War Ragnarök.

The game will support all major graphics card manufacturer technologies on PC. This includes Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3, and frame generation for all technologies utilizing that feature. These will allow you to play the game at higher resolutions and framerates.

View the PC specifications below:

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED HIGH PERFORMANCE ULTRA GRAPHIC SETTINGS** 1080p @ 30 FPS AVG

Low Settings 1080P @ 60 FPS AVG

Medium Settings 1440P @ 60 FPS AVG

High Settings 4K @ 60 FPS AVG

High Settings 4K @ 60 FPS AVG

Ultra Settings GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060

AMD RX 5500 XT NVIDIA RTX 2060Super

AMD RX 5700 NVIDIA RTX 3070

AMD RX 6800 NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

AMD RX 6900 XT NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti

AMD RX 7900 XT CPU Intel i5-4670k

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i5-8600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7-7700K

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel i7-7700K

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel i5-11600K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

