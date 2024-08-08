God of War Ragnarök PC Requirements Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 45 minutes ago / 145 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have revealed the PC requirements for God of War Ragnarök.
The game will support all major graphics card manufacturer technologies on PC. This includes Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3, and frame generation for all technologies utilizing that feature. These will allow you to play the game at higher resolutions and framerates.
View the PC specifications below:
|MINIMUM
|RECOMMENDED
|HIGH
|PERFORMANCE
|ULTRA
|GRAPHIC SETTINGS**
|1080p @ 30 FPS AVG
Low Settings
|1080P @ 60 FPS AVG
Medium Settings
|1440P @ 60 FPS AVG
High Settings
|4K @ 60 FPS AVG
High Settings
|4K @ 60 FPS AVG
Ultra Settings
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 1060
AMD RX 5500 XT
|NVIDIA RTX 2060Super
AMD RX 5700
|NVIDIA RTX 3070
AMD RX 6800
|NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti
AMD RX 6900 XT
|NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti
AMD RX 7900 XT
|CPU
|Intel i5-4670k
AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel i5-8600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Intel i7-7700K
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|Intel i7-7700K
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|Intel i5-11600K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|RAM
|8 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|STORAGE
|190 GB SSD
|190 GB SSD
|190 GB SSD
|190 GB SSD
|190 GB SSD
God of War Ragnarök will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.