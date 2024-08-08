Vampire Survivors Headed to PS5 and PS4 on August 29 - News

posted 53 minutes ago

Developer Poncle announced Vampire Survivors will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 29.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, iOS, and Android.

View the PlayStation release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements.

There’s no place to hide, all you can do is try to survive a cursed night and get as much gold as possible for the next survivor, before Death inevitably puts an end to your struggles.

Starting Tips

Take your time to grab gems and items, they won’t disappear.

Get two or three offensive weapons at first, but focus on levelling them up one at a time.

Armor and Luck are good starting power-ups to spend money on.

Refund power-ups often, it’s free, and try new upgrade paths.

