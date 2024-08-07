Capcom Reveals Gamescom 2024 Lineup - News

Capcom has announced its lineup for Gamescom 2024, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

Capcom will have over 60 playable demos for Monster Hunter Wilds, while fans will be able to play Street Fighter 6 guest character Terry Bogard. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Monster Hunter Now will also be at Gamescom 2024.

Read details on Capcom's lineup below:

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Capcom show floor will feature more than 60 playable demo stations for Monster Hunter Wilds over 900 square meters. The first time it has been made playable to the public, Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, executive director and art director Kaname Fujioka, and director Yuya Tokuda, will also be present to deliver even more insights on Capcom’s very own Gamescom stage.

Street Fighter 6

Attendees of the Capcom booth will also be able to get the global first hands-on with the newest, and first-ever guest character in the Street Fighter series, Terry Bogard, from SNK‘s Fatal Fury series. Fans can get to grips with Terry and try out his moves ahead of his release this fall. Terry Bogard, the Legendary Hungry Wolf, can be purchased individually with Fighter Coins or unlocked for players who own or purchase the Year 2 Character Pass or Year 2 Ultimate Pass.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Visitors to the Capcom booth will also be able to get a first hands-on with Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, which will release on September 6. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection brings together two classic titles Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit in one highly anticipated collection! Initially released for Nintendo DS, the titles return with new and improved features. And for the first time ever, Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit will be available in the west after only being available in Japan.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The recently released Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will also be playable, giving attendees a chance to experience the thrills of its unique kagura action strategy. As the protagonist Soh, it is the player’s duty to rescue villagers and restore peace along with the Maiden of the mountain, Yoshiro, by purging the defilement that infects their land on Mt. Kafuku.

Monster Hunter Now

Rounding off the line-up is Monster Hunter Now! Capcom is thrilled to host Niantic on the Capcom stand with a dedicated Monster Hunter Now area, celebrating the game’s one-year anniversary. This exclusive space offers press and creators a sneak peek at new monsters, content, and features for the upcoming new season. Attendees can try an epic Monster Hunter Now-themed augmented reality camera activation, and participate in a special quest on Gamescom’s EPIX platform for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Live Stream Programs

Finally, the Capcom show floor will see a number of live streamed programs broadcast across the duration of the show direct from Cologne to the rest of the world. As part of the live streams, Capcom will broadcast Monster Hunter Wilds presentations by the development team. For German-speaking audiences, Capcom will additionally provide daily shows from early to late, produced and presented by RocketBeans TV.

