Rewind or Die Launches on August 16 for All Major Consoles - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Puppet Combo and developer Comp-3 Interactive announced the horror game, Rewind or Die, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 16.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2023.

View the console release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Just another day at a video rental store… right?

Mike thought his dead-end job at the local video rental place would be easy, until a serial killer starts carving up his fellow clerks! Deal with irate customers, horrible bosses, and keep your store clean (well, as clean as it can be.) Don’t worry about the occasional creepy phone call or that person watching you through the front window, it’s all part of the job.

Features:

Retro 90s setting drops you back in the analog era.

Over the top gore!

Dark comedic elements!

Crusty, disgusting, blood drenched environments!

Taxing and rewarding puzzles, but be careful how you solve them…

Fully voice acted Multiple endings…. and secrets?

Unique and horrific enemy design!

Be kind and rewind… OR DIE!

