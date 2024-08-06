Until Dawn Movie Begins Filming - News

/ 304 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The head of PlayStation Productions and the head of product for PlayStation Studios Asad Qizilbash have revealed filming on the Until Dawn movie has begun.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is directing the movie. It, Annabelle, and The Nun screenwriter Gary Dauberman will be doing a pass on the script originally written by Blair Butler. Gary Dauberman via Coin Operated Productions, Sandberg and Lotta Losten via Mangata, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions will all produce the movie.

Until Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in August 2015. The enhanced version of the game will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC in Fall 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles