Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Gameplay Showcase Set for August 20 - News

posted 54 minutes ago

Publisher 2K and developer Firaxis have announced a Sid Meier’s Civilization VII gameplay showcase will take place on August 20 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30pm ET on Twitch. This follows the gameplay world premiere at Gamescom 2024: Opening Night Live earlier the same day, which starts at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET.

The Sid Meier’s Civilization VII gameplay showcase will be over 20 minutes in length and feature "exclusive insights from the development team," as well as "innovative new features."

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2025.

Who's ready to make history?



Join us for the CIVILIZATION VII Gameplay Showcase, featuring a 20+ minute deep dive, on August 20!



🗓️ August 20, 2024

🕒 1:30 PM PT

📰 https://t.co/uwHHJ1gQtE pic.twitter.com/RJnwBUZ5Wd — Sid Meier's Civilization VII (@CivGame) August 1, 2024

