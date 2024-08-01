Xbox Update Adds New Discord Features - News

Microsoft this week has begun rolling out a new update to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings for Xbox Insiders that adds a number of new Discord features to Xbox consoles. The features will be added for all Xbox users in a future update.

The update makes it easier on Xbox consoles "to see when one of your Discord friends is playing, chatting, or streaming, and you can jump into voice chat with them or watch their stream" without the need to use the Discord app on PC or mobile.

The update also lets you watch anyone who is streaming directly from your Xbox console when are in a Discord call or voice channel.

See your Discord friends and channels from your Xbox

It’s now easier to see when one of your Discord friends is playing, chatting, or streaming, and you can jump into voice chat with them or watch their stream – all on your Xbox console, without having to use the Discord app on PC or mobile. If your Xbox and Discord accounts are linked, you can opt-in to have your Discord friends included in your Friends list on the Xbox guide by re-linking your accounts. Once you relink your Xbox and Discord accounts, head to the Friends list of the Xbox guide. Your Discord friends will show up on the right side under “Happening now” whenever they are playing a game or chatting in Discord voice.

Watch Discord streams on your Xbox console

You can now watch anyone who is streaming directly on your Xbox console when you’re connected to a Discord call or in a voice channel! Are you having an epic moment you want to share? You can stream your own gameplay to your Discord friends too.

Help shape the future of Xbox

We want to thank all the Xbox Insiders for the feedback you share with us. Your feedback is a key part of our process. If you’re an Xbox Insider looking for support, please join our community on the Xbox Insider subreddit. Official Xbox staff, moderators, and fellow Xbox Insiders are there to help.

For more information on the Xbox Insider Program follow us on X at @XboxInsider and this blog for release notes, announcements, and more. Keep an eye on future Xbox Insider Release Notes for more information regarding your Xbox Update Preview ring.

