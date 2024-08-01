X-Out: Resurfaced Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

ININ Games and developer KRITZELKRATZ 3000 announced X-Out: Resurfaced for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. The remake of the 1989 side-scrolling shoot 'em up X-Out will launch this Winter.

View the debut trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

…starting engine, inserting disk…

Plunge right into the depths of nostalgia as the legendary side-scrolling shoot ’em up X-Out returns in a stunning remake X-Out: Resurfaced!

Rainbow Arts, one of the top game developers of the 80s, originally developed and released X-Out for home computers in 1990. Celebrated as “the dream of every action freak,” and “the ultimate shoot ’em up,” (Amiga Joker) X-Out quickly became a classic on the Commodore 64, Amiga, and Atari ST.

While most shooters released at the time were set in the air, or outer space, X-Out goes deep beneath the ocean.

Now, 35 years later, X-Out is re-emerging for a new generation of players, bringing enhanced graphics, updated gameplay, and even more thrilling new features.

…hacking ROM…

