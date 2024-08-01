Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge Releases November 1 for All Major Consoles - News

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden announced Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 1.

The game first released for the Game Boy Advance in June 2002.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Remade originally for Game Boy Advance with better sprites and animations, Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge brings an enhanced first chapter of the adventures of Aero, a circus bat with acrobatic skills. Aero must once again confront his arch-nemesis, Edgar Ektor, who has returned with a new plot to take over the world. Players guide Aero through a series of challenging levels, utilising his acrobatic abilities to navigate obstacles, defeat enemies, and collect power-ups. With colorful graphics, catchy music, and fast-paced gameplay, Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge offers an enjoyable platforming experience for fans of the series and platforming genre.

