Iron Meat Launches September 26 for All Major Platforms

Developer Retroware announced the fast-paced, run-and-gun shooter, Iron Meat, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and itch.io on September 26.

IRON MEAT is DONE (well done) 🥩 Coming September 26 to ALL platforms (PC & Consoles). Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 are getting a physical editions thanks to @RealStrictlyLTD, that will come out the same day!! pic.twitter.com/uEODyGyUPZ — Retroware (@Retroware) July 25, 2024

Read details on the game below:

Iron Meat is a fast-paced, run-and-gun shooter that immerses players in a world overrun by The Meat—an all-consuming interdimensional biomass. With a mix of classic arcade and console mechanics, players will battle against mutated victims and machines, dodge bullet barrages, and crush bosses in nine levels of gore-ific brutality. As Vadim, fight back against The Meat and stop the terrors spawned from scientist Yuri Markov’s experiments on the Moon.

Multi-phase Boss Fights

Iron Meat pays homage to classic run-and-gun titles from the past, with intense boss fights fixed into multiple phases. With three difficulty settings to choose from, players can put their skills to the test, where a higher difficulty is rewarded with an even more challenging boss battle.

Multiplayer Couch Cooperative Play

Who says you have to take on The Meat invasion alone? With two-player couch cooperative play, you can grab a buddy to leave a trail of bloody, Meat-infected corpses together! It’s double the firepower, double the carnage, and double the MEAT!

Over 30 Unlockable Skins

You don’t have to be a soldier to fight against The Meat. Hell, you don’t even have to be a HUMAN to do so! With over 30 unlockable skins to choose from, players can customize their character the way they want. Each skin comes with interchangeable parts, allowing for greater customization with mixing and matching. Want a shark head on a robot body with dinosaur feet? DONE. Maybe a half human, half doggo? YOU BET! Or how about a cowboy with a tail and demon wings? Hmm…YEP!

