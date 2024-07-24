Blizzard's World of Warcraft Team Votes to Unionize - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The World of Warcraft development team at Blizzard Entertainment has voted to unionize.

Over 500 developers working on World of Warcraft have joined the Communications Workers of America (CWA) as the World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild - CWA Union (WoWGG-CWA). Microsoft and Blizzard have recognized the union.

"What we’ve accomplished at World of Warcraft is just the beginning," said test analyst and member of the World of Warcraft Gamemakers Guild Eric Lanham. "My colleagues and I are embarking on a quest to secure better pay, benefits, and job security through a strong union contract.

"We know that when workers have a protected voice, it’s a win-win for employee standards, the studio, and World of Warcraft fans looking for the best gaming experience. Through our union, we’re ready to tank any obstacles, heal any wounds, and DPS through the challenges ahead. Together, we will ensure a full tier set bonus with the inclusion of all job titles in the same union. Like the legendary heroes of Azeroth, our union is forged in the fires of perseverance and resilience, and together, we will stand strong as the Alliance and the Horde to ensure a bright future for all."

Senior Director of Organizing at CWA Tom Smith added, "The decision by workers on World of Warcraft to form a union marks a key inflection point in the broader movement for video game worker organizing industry-wide.

"This victory, built on years of foundation work since the launch of the Game Workers Unite movement at GDC, reflects a deeply rooted commitment to change. Unionizing one of the most successful games ever signifies the rising power of worker solidarity across the industry, from AAA studios like SEGA and Bethesda to indie developers.

"What seemed impossible six years ago is now a reality, and this is just the beginning. Together, workers are redefining their industry. Up until now, my proudest WoW moment was successfully main-tanking RoS as a prot warrior, stance-dancing with no off-tank back during TBC. But what these amazing workers have done today leaves that in the dust."

A Microsoft spokesperson told Variety, "We continue to support our employees’ right to choose how they are represented in the workplace, and we will engage in good faith negotiations with the CWA as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement."

Employees at Bethesda Game Studios, the studio best known for The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield, last week voted to unionize with the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

241 employees, including "artists, engineers, programmers and designers." have signed a union authorization cards or have shown the desire to unionize.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles