Skautfold: Into the Fray Releases October 4 for All Major Consoles

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Pugware announced Skautfold: Into the Fray will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one on October 4 for $14.99 / €14.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as one of Empress Eleanor’s Five Knights investigating reports of a rebellious faction and a missing royal. Will you manage to ward off the Fog?

Into the Fray is a fast action–shooter in the vein of Doom and Dark Messiah. The focus is on fast, bloody combat with satisfying feedback and environmental reactivity in a dark Lovecraftian story of civil strife.

Into the Fray is part of the Skautfold series and follows Usurper and Shrouded in Sanity but can be played on its own.

Story

The story is set in 1899 on the island of Portland. Take control of Hito, Third Knight of the Empire, to investigate a missing royal and a rebellious faction called the Sons of Washington. Beware the descending Fog and lead the islanders in fending off the rebels and their Eldritch allies!

Gameplay

Explore corpse-filled streets and dank cave systems or cleanse secret underground tunnels of the rituals aiming to grow the Fog’s influence. As you search for a way to stop the ongoing destruction, you’re sure to stumble upon some of the deepest, darkest secrets of the island.

Choose from an arsenal of devastating top-of-the-line firearms: hand-cannons, triple-barrel shotguns, as well as prototype weaponry from the great Nikola himself.

Break just about anything, kick barrels of oil and set them on fire, or just straight up give the boot to your enemies and watch them trigger traps. Persistent gore and debris will help immerse you in the world as you rip, tear and explode your way to victory!

