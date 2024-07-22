MultiVersus to Add Samurai Jack on July 23 and Beetlejuice Later in Season 2 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games announced MultiVersus will be adding Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice in its season season, called Season 2: Back in Time.

Samurai Jack will be added on July 23, while Beetlejuice will be added later on in the season.

From the Cartoon Network and Adult Swim action–adventure animated series of the same name, the katana wielding Samurai Jack will be available when MultiVersus Season 2 launches on July 23.

The troublesome ghost Beetlejuice (a.k.a. Betelgeuse) will arrive later in the season, in advance of the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel to Beetlejuice (1988), only in theaters on September 6 in North America and beginning September 4 internationally.

After being flung into the future by the evil demon Aku, the warrior known as Samurai Jack embarked on a relentless quest to return to the past. With his unmatched swordsmanship and incredible agility, he’s truly a force to be reckoned with, and in the new MultiVersus gameplay trailer, Samurai Jack’s fighting skills as a Bruiser class character are on full display, which utilize his mystical katana blade, agile footwork, and quick reflexes to send opponents flying off the map. The video also provides a first look at the Righteous Warrior Jack character variant, which will be available for in-game purchase on July 23.

Additionally, Ranked mode will be added to MultiVersus at the start of Season 2 on July 23, giving players the opportunity to participate in one-versus-one and two-versus-two matches while competing for leaderboard points to earn exclusive rank-based cosmetic rewards. Season 2 will also include the Water Tower, a new map where players can battle on the iconic Warner Bros. Water Tower, with surprise nods to popular Warner Bros. Discovery characters and franchises.

