Xbox's EMEAA Marketing Director: PlayStation Has Marketing Funds We Don't Have

Xbox's EMEA marketing lead Michael Flatt in an interview with Marketing Week revealed his team has a fairly small budget and aren't able to spend as much as PlayStation does in the EMEA market.

"From a funding point of view, we need to work really hard against our competition," said Flatt.

"Regrettably they [PlayStation] outspend us," he added. "They’re blessed with marketing funds that we’re just not able to enjoy. But that’s totally fine. We adopt what I would call a more fiscally responsible approach to media investments."

Flatt says his team is "not blessed with huge media budgets" and they "have to be quite scrappy and quite tenacious to fight for funds that would probably go somewhere else."

