The Case of the Golden Idol Headed to PS5 and PS4 on July 23 - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Color Gray Games have announced The Case of the Golden Idol will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 23.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in October 2022, for the Nintendo Switch in May 203, and for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass on July 8.

Read details on the game below:

Mayhem, magic, and murder most foul! Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve the twisted mystery of a family’s cursed inheritance and a series of grisly deaths in this point-and-click detective adventure game.

In 1742, a gold figurine imbued with supernatural powers passes into the hands of an explorer by way of a dastardly act. Decades later, his descendants remain under the idol’s spell. Step into the shoes of an 18th-century detective and uncover the dark truth behind a series of strange deaths spanning 50 years, all somehow connected.

Investigate Gruesome Deaths

Play detective as you study crime scenes, analyze information and draw your own conclusions. Observe closely, examining clues with classic point-and-click gameplay. Your skills of deduction can identify each suspect, motive and murder weapon.

Piece Together the Plot

Use the clues you collect in each scenario to fill in the blanks of a narrative. Unmask the true killers in this sprawling story and discover their devious motives. Every chapter unravels more of the gory truth.

Uncover the Conspiracy

Reveal the true nature of the mysterious Golden Idol and those who covet it. Follow the journey of a cursed aristocratic family and a shadowy political organization as you untangle a web of deceit and villainy.

