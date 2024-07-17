PlayStation Store's Summer Sale is Now Live - Over 4,500 Deals - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale is now live with over 4,500 deals.

There are currently 4,770 deals and discounts in the US PlayStation Store. The sale runs until Wednesday, August 14, however, some deals will be removed sooner.

Here is a list of some of the games, season passes, DLC and more discounted:

A Plague Tale Bundle

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Ace Attorney Anthology

AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever – Season Pass 1

AEW: Fight Forever – Season Pass 2

AEW: Fight Forever – Ultimate Edition

Age of Wonders 4

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Upgrade

Aliens: Dark Descent

Alone in the Dark

Amnesia: The Bunker

Another Crab’s Treasure

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Arizona Sunshine® 2

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON PS4&PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION

Assassin’s Creed® Origins

Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ Ultimate Edition

Back 4 Blood Annual Pass

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass

Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition

Battlefield™ 2042 PS4 & PS5

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

BioShock: The Collection

Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack

Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack

Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Blasphemous 2

Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters

Bluey: The Videogame

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III – Cross-Gen Bundle

Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle

Call of the Wild: The Angler™

Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Gold Fishing Bundle

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 DLC MegaPack

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content PS4

Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content PS5

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2

Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition

Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack

Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle

Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle

Construction Simulator

Contra: Operation Galuga PS4 & PS5

Control Season Pass

Control: Ultimate Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled

Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy

Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition™

Cricket 24

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION PS4 & PS5

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crusader Kings III

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Crysis Remastered

Cuphead

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass

Dakar Desert Rally PS4 & PS5

DAVE THE DIVER

DayZ

Dead by Daylight – Gold Edition

Dead by Daylight PS4® & PS5®

Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street™ Chapter

Dead by Daylight: Alan Wake Chapter

Dead by Daylight: Alien Chapter Pack

Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead PS4™ & PS5™

Dead by Daylight: End Transmission Chapter

Dead by Daylight: Endless Hunt Pack

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter

Dead Cells (PS4® & PS5®)

Dead Cells: Fatal Falls

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed

Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 Gold Edition

Dead Space

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pack

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Diablo® IV – Standard Edition

DiRT Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass

Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age™: Inquisition DLC Bundle

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

DREDGE – Blackstone Key

DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition

DREDGE – The Pale Reach

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

Dying Light Definitive Edition

EA Family Bundle

EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition

EA SPORTS™ WRC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

ELDEN RING PS4 & PS5

EVERSPACE™ 2

Evil West

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (PS4 & PS5)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)

F1® 24

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE

Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Complete Edition

Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Ultimate Edition

Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition

Far Cry® 6 Game of the Year Edition

Far Cry®3 Classic Edition

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Fate/Samurai Remnant Digital Deluxe Edition(PS4 & PS5)

Fate/Samurai Remnant Season Pass

Fate/Samurai Remnant(PS4 & PS5)

Fernbus Coach Simulator

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Twin Pack

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack

FOR HONOR

FOR HONOR – Ultimate Edition

Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition

Generation Zero ® – Gold Bundle

Generation Zero®

God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition

Gold Mining Simulator

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights: Visionary Pack

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Deluxe Edition

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Standard Edition

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation®5)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)

GRID Legends PS4 & PS5

Grounded PS4® & PS5®

Guilty Gear -Strive- : Season Pass 2

Guilty Gear -Strive- : Season Pass 3

Gun Club VR

Harold Halibut

Have a Nice Death

Hell Let Loose

Hi-Fi RUSH

High On Life

High On Life: DLC Bundle

High On Life: High On Knife

HITMAN World of Assassination

HITMAN World of Assassination Deluxe Pack

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 Version

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version

Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack

Horizon Forbidden West™: Burning Shores

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition PS4 & PS5

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged PS4 & PS5

inFAMOUS Second Son™

Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition [PS4 & PS5]

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Jagged Alliance 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack

Kayak VR: Mirage

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video

L. A. Noire

Legendary Tales

LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition

LEGO® 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition

LEGO® 2K Drive Year 1 Drive Pass

LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass

LEGO® CITY Undercover

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection

LEGO® Jurassic World™

LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

LEGO® The Hobbit

Let’s Sing 2024 with International Hits

Let’s Sing 2024 with International Hits – Platinum Edition

Lies of P

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5

Lost Judgment Season Pass

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Maneater Apex Edition

Maneater PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger – Complete Edition

Metro Exodus

Metro Saga Bundle

Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition

MLB® The Show™ 24 MVP Edition PS5® and PS4®

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 PS4 & PS5

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle

Mortal Kombat™ 1

Moss and Moss: Book II Bundle

MotoGP™24 PS4 & PS5

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Deluxe

Moving Out 2

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for PS4™

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for PS5™

Need for Speed™

Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed™ Rivals

Need for Speed™ Unbound

NHL® 24 X-Factor Edition PS5™ & PS4™

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

Nobody Saves the World

Nobody Saves the World – Frozen Hearth

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pass

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Ultimate Edition

Outcast – A New Beginning

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Pacific Drive

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass 2

PAW Patrol World

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

PAYDAY 3

PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition

Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition

PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition

PGA TOUR 2K23

PGA TOUR 2K23 Michael Jordan Bonus Pack

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection

Planet of Lana

Planet Zoo – Twilight Pack

Planet Zoo: Aquatic & Twilight Bundle

Planet Zoo: Aquatic Pack

Planet Zoo: Deluxe Edition

Planet Zoo: Deluxe Upgrade Pack Bundle

Planet Zoo: Europe Pack

Planet Zoo: North America & Europe Bundle

Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

PowerWash Simulator

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Matter 2

Remnant II® – Standard Edition

Remnant II® – Ultimate Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 2

RESIDENT EVIL 3

RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards Unlock

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Resident Evil 4 PS4 & PS5

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

RIDE 5

RIDE 5 – Special Edition

Riders Republic PS4 & PS5

Riders Republic™ Complete Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

RoboCop: Rogue City

Rust Console Edition – Deluxe

Rust Console Edition – Ultimate

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy

SAND LAND PS4 & PS5

Scorn

Sea of Thieves

Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened PS4 & PS5

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

Sifu

Skull and Bones Premium Edition

SKULL AND BONES™

Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Sniper Elite 4

SnowRunner

SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition

SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass

SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

SONIC SUPERSTARS

SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ

SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Season Pass

SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2

South Park™: The Stick of Truth™

SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Deluxe Upgrade

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition Upgrade

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition

STEEP

STEEP – X Games DLC

STEEP SEASON PASS

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stick Fight: The Game

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Street Fighter™ 6

Street Fighter™ 6 – Year 1 Character Pass

Street Fighter™ 6 – Year 1 Ultimate Pass

Street Fighter™ 6 Ultimate Edition

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

TABS

Taxi Life – Supporter Edition

Teardown

Teardown: Deluxe Edition

Teardown: Season Pass

Teardown: Ultimate Edition

TEKKEN 8

TEKKEN 8 Ultimate Edition

Tetris® Effect: Connected

The Crew™ Motorfest Standard Edition

The Crew™ Motorfest Standard Edition – Cross-Gen Bundle

The Crew™ Motorfest Ultimate Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me PS4™ & PS5™

The Golden Taurox

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition

The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack

The Quarry for PS4™

The Quarry for PS5™

The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims™ 4 Discover University

The Sims™ 4 Get Famous

The Sims™ 4 Get Together

The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4 Realm of Magic

The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4 Vampires

The Sims™ 4 Werewolves Game Pack

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass

Titanfall™ 2 Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 Cross-Gen Digital Edition

TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam® Edition

Trailmakers

Train Sim World® 4: Special Edition PS4 & PS5

Trepang2

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

TUNIC

UFC® 5

UFC® 5 Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Chicken Horse

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Under The Waves

Unravel Two

Viewfinder

War Thunder – A-10A Thunderbolt Pack

War Thunder – F-4S Phantom II

War Thunder – F-5C

War Thunder – Leopard 2A4 Pack

War Thunder – MiG-21bis “Lazur-M”

War Thunder – MiG-23ML

War Thunder – Mirage F1C-200

War Thunder – Saab J35XS

War Thunder – Su-25K

War Thunder – T-72AV (TURMS-T)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters PS4 & PS5

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Deluxe Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Season Pass

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Voidfarer Edition

Warhammer Bundle – Chaos Gate & Realms of Ruin

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition

Watch Dogs®2

Watch Dogs®2 – Gold Edition

Welcome to ParadiZe

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – New Edition

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition (PS4 & PS5)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Season Pass

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5

William D'Angelo

