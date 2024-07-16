The Casting of Frank Stone Releases September 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Behaviour Interactive and developer Supermassive Games announced the single-player horror game set in the Dead by Daylight universe, The Casting of Frank Stone, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 3.

The storytelling prowess of Supermassive Games meets the Dead by Daylight universe in a haunting horror game that won’t soon be forgotten.

The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself.

A Mystery of Cosmic Proportions

In the depths of an Oregon steel mill, the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer spawn horrors beyond comprehension. Delve into the mystery of Cedar Hills alongside an original cast of characters bound together on a twisted journey where nothing is quite as it seems.

Choose Your Fate

Every decision you make shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it. Brimming with emotional gut-punches and high-stakes horror, discover how a simple decision can become a truly heart-wrenching dilemma.

An Immersive Nightmare

For those who find comfort in the unknown, and glee in the grotesque, Supermassive Games’ cinematic storytelling brings new levels of emotion, immersion, and intensity to this darkly rich universe.

A World Beyond The Fog

Experience a never-before-seen look at the wider world of Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive’s acclaimed multiplayer horror game. Filled with spine-chilling twists, this dark original tale is certain to haunt you long after it’s over.

