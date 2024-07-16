Amber Isle Releases October 10 for PC and 'Soon After' for Switch - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ambertail Games announced the shop management/social sim game, Amber Isle, will launch for PC via Steam on October 10 and "soon after" for the Nintendo Switch.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Amber Isle welcomes players to the eponymous Amber Isle, a friendly village fit to bursting with an eclectic mix of prehistoric animals (Paleofolk). As the new (and only) shopkeep on Amber Isle, it falls to players to stock their store with everything their Paleo-pals might need. Does the microraptor need a micro-chair? The plesiosaur some water-proof paper? Each customer has their own unique needs and behaviors, so players will need to haggle, pawn, and counter-offer to get the best price possible, making their shop a resounding success and saving Amber Isle from the brink of fossilization.

Welcome… to Amber Isle!

Whittled down to its last remaining residents, Amber Isle has well and truly seen better days, and a last-ditch effort to save it sees the grumpy iguanodon Mayor Clawsworth cast a keen yet cynical eye over the new venture, hopeful that Amber Isle can return to its glory days. After designing their own Paleo-character, players will adventure out into the world of Amber Isle, spending their days maintaining their shop, befriending the locals, and improving the village enough to convince other Paleofolk to return and take up residence permanently.

Did you know: Tyrannosaurus rex is closer in time to us humans today than it was to Stegosaurus? T.rex lived 66 million years ago, but Stegosaurus lived over 80 million years before T.rex existed!

Luckily for us, this isn’t how things work on Amber Isle—our Paleofolk consist of prehistoric animals from a range of different geological eras, all waiting to live happily side by side on your island!

Open Shop

Customize, name, and run your shop your way—use the profits to unlock new shop décor, walls, floors, and more, making the space uniquely yours.

Rebuild the Island

Rebuild, decorate, and unlock new areas to explore on Amber Isle, and with enough improvement, Paleofolk will start to take up residence on the island permanently.

Meet the Neighbors

Ambler Isle is home to 48 different Paleofolk to befriend, including Ice Age mammals, Permian amphibians, marine life, invertebrates, and more.

Paleo-You

Express your penchant for the prehistoric and design your very own Paleofolk—change your clothes, crests, and colors, to create your perfect paleo-persona.

